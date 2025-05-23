Suniel Shetty: With 'Hunter 2', I found more than just adrenaline-pumping action

Mumbai, May 23 Actor Suniel Shetty has spoken about the season 2 of the action thriller series Hunter, and said that it’s a story with heart, depth, and real emotional stakes.

Suniel reflected on Hunter and how OTT has unlocked deeper, more layered storytelling. He said: “With Hunter, I found more than just adrenaline-pumping action. It’s a story with heart, depth, and real emotional stakes.”

“OTT platforms give us the freedom to break away from the usual clichés and bring out characters and stories in their rawest, most authentic form. Today’s viewers are demanding, they look for honesty in storytelling, and that’s what Hunter delivers," he added.

The first season, “Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega” stars Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Barkha Bisht, Karanvir Sharma, and Rahul Dev. It is streaming on Amazon Mini TV. The premise followed ACP Vikram Chauhan, a cop with a tragic past, is accused of an aged woman Leena Thomas's death, where he sets out to prove his innocence with the help of Divya.

The second season stars Jackie Shroff and Anusha Dandekar.

The actor was present on the Day 2 of Goafest 2025 at a session titled ‘IGNITE THE NEXT: From Action and Adrenaline to Social Experiments.’

Moderated by Aruna Daryanani, Director of Amazon MX Player, the session featured an insightful conversation between Bollywood icon Suniel Shetty and content innovator Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO, Banijay Asia and Endemol Shine India.

From the evolution of his character ACP Vikram in the upcoming season to the series' widespread fanbase across age groups, he discussed the adrenaline and preparation that contributed to the show’s success. He also addressed advertisers’ concerns about action thrillers not being "brand-safe.”

Speaking about bringing innovative storytelling to the forefront, Aruna Daryanani, Director, Amazon MX Player, shared, “From edge-of-the-seat thrillers like Hunter to disruptive formats like Rise and Fall, our commitment is simple: to entertain India for free, while offering brands meaningful and effective ways to connect with audiences.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder & Group CEO Banijay Asia & EndemolShine India, added, “We set out to create more than just a typical game show with Rise and Fall. This show is a sharp, insightful reflection of society’s power dynamics and shifting relationships. It goes beyond entertainment to explore how strategy, influence, and human behaviour intersect in real time, making it compelling and thought-provoking for viewers and brands alike.”

