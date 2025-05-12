Suniel Shetty’s heartfelt farewell to Virat Kohli: Red-ball rests, but your legacy races on

Mumbai, May 12 Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is celebrating Indian cricketer Virat Kohli after the latter announced his retirement from the Test format.

On Monday, Suniel took to his X, formerly Twitter, and penned a heartfelt note for Virat, who is one of India’s legendary cricketers.

Sharing the picture of Virat celebrating a century from an earlier match, the actor wrote, “You didn’t just play Test cricket Virat… You lived it. You Honoured it, breathed fire, wore your heart on your sleeve and your passion like armour. The roar. The grit. The obsession. The Heart. Take a bow, champ. The red-ball rests, but your legacy races on. @imVkohli”.

Suniel’s son-in-law KL Rahul is Virat’s teammate in the Indian squad, the two have played all the formats together.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Virat surprised everyone when he announced his retirement from Test cricket. He took to his Instagram, and wrote, “It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever As I step away from this format, it’s not easy — but it feels right”.

“I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude — for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile. #269, signing off”, he added.

Virat Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka in 2008. Prior to this, he impressed everyone as the captain of the India national under-19 cricket team when he spearheaded the team to clinch the Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup in the same year.

Virat made his Test cricket debut against the West Indies in 2011. He is considered one of the most successful captains of the Indian Test cricket team. His last Test appearance was against Australia on January 3, 2025 at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Kohli's retirement from Test cricket follows his teammate, another batting legend, Rohit Sharma's departure from Test cricket.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor