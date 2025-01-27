Sunil Grover ‘feels blessed’ to take a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025

Mumbai, Jan 27 Comedian and actor Sunil Grover recently shared a heartfelt video from his visit to the Mahakumbh 2025.

He experienced a deeply spiritual moment as he took a dip in the holy waters. On Monday, Sunil took to his Instagram handle and posted a video of him showing immersed in the water, and he expressed his feelings of gratitude and awe in his caption.

For the caption, he wrote, “Divine, Celestial, Godly. Devine to be here at the Mahakumbh 2025. Feeling blessed to take a much awaited dip. So many Sadhu, Sant, Rishi, Muni, Mahatma have been coming here for thousands of years in the same water. I feel full, complete. Gratitude to each and everyone who helped me to reach here. Jai ho!.”

He also added Amit Trivedi’s popular song “Jaikal Mahakal” to the video.

The Mahakumbh 2025, being held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is drawing people from all walks of life. Celebrities such as Guru Randhawa, Mamta Kulkarni, and Anupam Kher, among others, took part in this spiritual mela.

Randhawa posted a video of himself taking a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj, while Mamta Kulkarni was bestowed with the title of "Mahamandleshwar" by the Kinnar Akhara.

The singer shared a video on his Instagram and wrote, “Blessed to take a sacred dip in Maa Ganga at Prayagraj, where faith flows and spirituality thrives. Starting my new journey with God’s blessing. Har har Gange!”

Anupam Kher also posted a clip of taking the holy dip and captioned it, “Life became successful by taking bath in Ganga in Mahakumbh!! Reached the place where Mother Ganga, Jamuna and Saraswati meet for the first time. While praying, tears themselves started flowing from the eyes. Look at the coincidence! The same thing happened exactly one year ago today, on the day of Pran Pratishthan in Ayodhya! Jai Sanatan Dharma.”

On the professional front, Sunil Grover has reunited with Kapil Sharma for the Netflix show "The Great Indian Kapil Show." This collaboration marks their first together after an alleged fallout in 2017 during a flight back to India from an Australia tour.

