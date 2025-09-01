Sunit Morarjee Returns as a Cop in Baaghi 4: “It Will Leave You Surprised in Ways You Didn’t Expect”

The much-awaited trailer of Baaghi 4 is out, and this time, it’s action, vengeance, and an epic showdown between Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt. While these actors headline the high-octane action drama with gruesome sequences, the Baaghi cop aka Sunit Morarjee returns to the fourth installment as a gritty police officer. He is expected to bring a chilling and exciting curve to the already-gory plot, and audiences are excited to see what’s in store from him. As the film inches closer to its release date, Sunit opened up about Baaghi 4, expressing excitement about collaborating with the cast and working under the direction of A Harsha. “Baaghi has always been a franchise about high-octane action and thrill, but this time, it’s a level up. It was incredible to work with some of the most grounded actors - Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt sir, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa - all of them fit just right to their characters,” says Sunit.

“Each day was a learning experience to work under A Harsha’s vision, and I really admire his way of looking at films. It’s something that’s rare,” he adds and gives an intriguing warning, “If you assumed that the last three Baaghi installments were loaded, wait till you watch this one! I’m sure my cop avatar in Baaghi 4 will leave you surprised in ways you didn’t expect!” Beyond playing key roles in Baaghi 2, 3 and 4, Sunit Morarjee has also been a key addition to the comedy caper, Housefull 4. Adding flair to his work portfolio, Sunit has participated in Fear Factor season 4, too. Having been trained in filmmaking and acting from Lee Strasberg Film & Theatre Institute New York & New York Film Academy, Sunit worked as an assistant director with Neeraj Pandey in Special 26, and Arish R Mohan in Khiladi 786, and then he moved to acting. His first film as an actor was Baaghi 2, wherein he played the corrupt cop, Sharad Kute. Considering that Sunit was maintained in Baaghi 3 and is going strong with the fourth installment, it’d be safe to say that the directors are betting on him for his performance and the audiences are hungry to witness his screen dynamics. On this note, Baaghi 4 is directed by A Harsha and is scheduled to release in theatres on 5th September.