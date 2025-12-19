Sunita Ahuja supports Deepika Padukone’s call for 8-hour shifts for actors

Mumbai, Dec 19 Sunita Ahuja has voiced her support for actress Deepika Padukone’s call for 8-hour work shifts for actors.

In her latest vlog, she emphasized the importance of balancing professional commitments with family life. Sunita Ahuja recently interacted with fans through a Q&A session, answering their questions candidly. One fan asked her about Deepika Padukone’s statement that a mother’s schedule should be respected on set and whether producers should consider this while planning shoots.

Responding to this, the star wife spoke about the need to prioritize children. Sunita stated, “What Deepika has said, I think she is right. Because, look, work is also important. But first of all, I have to take care of my kids. So, I think what Deepika has said is right. After shooting for 8 hours, it is important to give time to your kids. You should take care of your kids in front of your own eyes.”

“Because I have never given my kids to a servant. And Deepika must have said this because she is a good mother. Producers should think.”

For the unversed, the discussion around 8-hour work shifts for actors intensified after news surfaced about Deepika Padukone’s departure from the film “Spirit.” She was originally cast opposite Prabhas but reportedly left the project over disagreements concerning certain conditions, including profit-sharing, adherence to an eight-hour workday, and other contractual terms that didn’t align with the filmmakers’ expectations.

Following her exit, Triptii Dimri was roped in as the new lead. The ‘Piku’ actress also removed from Nag Ashwin’s film “Kalki 2898 AD” sequel. Vyjayanthi Movies confirmed the news through a statement posted on X. The note read, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership.”

“And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

