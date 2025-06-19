Sunjay Kapur's final rites to be held in Delhi today

New Delhi [India], June 19 : The funeral of noted industrialist Sunjay J Kapur, who passed away at the age of 53 after suffering a heart attack during a polo match in the United Kingdom, is set to take place in the national capital on Thursday.

His final rites are scheduled for this evening at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground (Dayanand Muktidham), with family and close associates expected to attend.

Kapur, a prominent figure in the automotive sector and Chairman of Sona Comstar, reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest while participating in a polo match in England.

According to a statement from family friend and actor Suhel Seth, a bee sting incident during the match may have triggered the heart attack.

Seth confirmed the tragic news on social media platform X stating, "Deeply saddened at the passing of @sunjaykapur... a terrible loss and deepest condolences to his family and colleagues... Om Shanti."

Kapur was known not only for his leadership in the industry but also for his love of polo. He leaves behind his wife Priya Kapur, children Samaira, Kiaan (from his previous marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor), and Safira and Azarias.

This morning Karisma Kapoor, along with Samaira and Kiaan, were spotted at a private airport in Mumbai. They were all dressed in white. The former couple had married in 2003 and divorced in 2016 after filing for mutual separation in the year 2014.

Karisma's sister, actor Kareena Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan were also spotted at a private airport in Mumbai.

A prayer meeting in Kapur's memory is scheduled for June 22, from 4 pm to 5 pm at the Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. A note shared by the family on social media includes names of his mother, Rani Surinder Kapur; wife, Priya Kapur; and all four children Samaira, Kiaan, Safira, and Azarias.

