Sunny and Bobby Deol mark Rajveer’s birthday with beautiful memories

Mumbai, May 12 The Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, took to social media to shower birthday love on Rajveer Deol.

While Sunny Deol penned an emotional note for his son, Bobby complemented it with warm wishes and treasured moments, offering a glimpse into the deep bond they share with Rajveer. Taking to Instagram the Gadar actor posted their smiling photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday My Son,” followed by several red heart emojis. In the photo, Rajveer is seen gently resting his hand on his father Sunny Deol’s shoulder as the two pose together, radiating warmth and a strong father-son bond.

The proud father also dropped a candid photo of his son sitting with his grandmother.

Rajveer's ‘chachu’ and actor Bobby Deol also shared a couple of his photos with the birthday boy and captioned it, “Happy birthday Rajveer Beta, love you.” The first family group image shows Bobby, his father Dharmendra, grandmother Satwant Kaur, Rajveer and Karan Deol posing together. In the next image, the Animal actor is seen striking a pose with his nephew Rajveer. The last one shows Bobby giving a warm hug to Rajveer.

Rajveer Deol, who made his Bollywood debut alongside Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma Dhillon in ‘Dono,’ turned 31 on May 12.

The romantic drama ‘Dono’ hit theatres on October 5 in 2023. The film also marked directorial debut of Avnish Barjatya, son of veteran filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, and featured Paloma Dhillon alongside Rajveer.

In an interview, Rajveer had opened up about navigating the weight of his family’s cinematic legacy. He shared that he wasn’t trying to emulate his father Sunny Deol, grandfather Dharmendra, or uncles Bobby and Abhay Deol. “What calmed me the most,” he said, “was the realization that I don’t have to be like my dad, my dada, or my chachas. Making a mark in this industry takes time, and I shouldn’t let the legacy pressure me.”

