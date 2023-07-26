Sunny Deol - Ameesha Patel perform bhangra at ‘Gadar 2’ trailer launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 26 : Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel received a grand welcome at the trailer launch of their much awaited action drama film ‘Gadar 2’ on Wednesday in Mumbai.

The duo arrived at the event dressed as their characters Tara Singh and Sakeen.

Sunny wore a saffron kurta paired with white pyjamas, a black blazer and a beige turban, Ameesha was seen wearing a red sharara outfit.

Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media in which the co-stars could be seen posing in front of a truck.

In the videos, both the actors could be seen getting a grand welcome at the event with dhol beats. As the beats got intense Sunny and Ameesha couldn’t resist themselves and performed bhangra in front of the paps.

Along with them, actor Utkarsh Sharma, director Anil Sharma and the other team members of ‘Gadar 2’ were also present at the trailer launch.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utrkash Sharma in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

Talking about the film Sunny Deol said, ‘’I am highly grateful to the fans for their unwavering support for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, and I assure that Gadar 2 will deliver double the action, emotions, and entertainment’’.

Director Anil Sharma said, ‘’ We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries’’.

Recently the makers unveiled the film’s teaser, and the songs- ‘Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava’ and ‘Khairiyat’ which received massive responses from the audience.

The epic tale of patriotism, love and sacrifice of Tara and Sakeena broke multiple records back in 2001. Now, the makers are all set to entertain the audiences with the film's second instalment. The film is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

