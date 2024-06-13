Sunny Deol announces 'Border 2', return as 'fauji' after 27 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 13 : Director J P Dutta's cult classic 'Border' completed 27 years on Thursday and actor Sunny Deol treated fans with a big surprise by announcing a sequel of 'Border 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped an announcement video.

In the video, he says, "27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai (Twenty-seven years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfill that promise, to salute the soil of India, he is coming), loosely translated.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8JG16LJy9a/

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India's biggest war film, #Border2 . Produced by Bhushan Kumar , Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh."

As soon as he shared this exciting news, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Sunny's sister Esha Deol reacted with evil eye emoji.

One of the users wrote, "Wow.eagerly waiting sir."

Another user commented, "Wow, It's Great Announcement."

"Woooohoooooo cannot wait," another comment read.

On Wednesday, Sunny teased fans with a video featuring himself, which he captioned, "Exciting Announcement tomorrow, can you guess?!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8GqY95pk0B/

Border 2 is written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh.

Reportedly, the story is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year.

Released in 1997, 'Border' is set during the period of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Actors Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna played the lead roles in the patriotic movie.

Not only for the plot and actors' incredible performances, the movie also won millions of hearts for its beautiful musical score. Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam's song 'Sandese Aate Hai' was a major hit.

Meanwhile, after the phenomenal success of Gadar 2, Sunny is all set to come up with Lahore 1947.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film features an ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol. Produced by Aamir Khan, the much-anticipated movie is slated for a Republic Day release next year.

