Sunny Deol announces his next movie with Gopichand Malineni

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Actor Sunny Deol has set the stage for yet another adrenaline-pumping venture with the announcement of his next film.

Teaming up with director Gopichand Malineni, known for his prowess in crafting high-octane entertainers, Sunny Deol aims to deliver "the biggest action film of the country."

The news was unveiled by Sunny Deol himself on social media, where he shared a concept poster of the film and declared, "Make way for the biggest action film of the country - #SDGM. Starring Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol. Directed by @megopichand. Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafcy. Mass feast loading. Shoot begins soon."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8bFJnkJfJV/

The movie, yet to be titled, is set to be produced under the banners of Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, and TG Vishwa Prasad.

Rishi Punjabi will handle the cinematography, while the music will be composed by Thaman S, adding to the grandeur of the action-packed narrative.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Saiyami Kher and Regina Cassandra will play pivotal roles in the film.

The movie was launched on Thursday in Hyderabad and will go under production on June 22, Saturday.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C8bGEyGqq4P/

Apart from this, Sunny Deol has a lineup of exciting projects in the pipeline. He is slated to appear in Rajkumar Santoshi's historical drama 'Lahore 1947', marking his first collaboration with Aamir Khan under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions.

Additionally, Sunny is set to reprise his iconic role from 'Border' in the sequel helmed by Anurag Singh.

