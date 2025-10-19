Sunny Deol birthday: Ameesha Patel sends warm wishes to her "forever Tara Singh"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Actor Ameesha Patel has extended warm birthday wishes to her "forever Tara Singh" aka Sunny Deol, as the 'Gadar 2' turned a year older today.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Ameesha dedicated special posts to Sunny Deol and sent her greetings.

Sharing a picture of herself with Sunny from what appeared to be promotions of their film 'Gadar 2', Ameesha wrote, "A very very happyyy bday to my eternally charming n super duper @iamsunnydeol."

In another post, Ameesha gave a shoutout to Sunny's iconic character as 'Tara Singh'.

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised their roles as Tara Singh and Sakina in the 2023 film 'Gadar 2'.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film is a sequel to the original 'Gadar', which was released in theatres in 2001. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

The film saw Sunny reprising his role as Tara Singh from the iconic movie 'Gadar' (2001). The audience accepted the sequel with open arms and let Sunny's "dhai kilo ka hath" create history at the box office.

Meanwhile, birthday wishes continue to pour in for Sunny Deol, with his family, friends, and fans showering immense love across social media platforms.

The actor's siblings, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol, as well as his son, Karan Deol, also shared birthday posts for him.

