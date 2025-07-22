Sunny Deol drops rare family moment with dad Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : Bollywood actor Sunny Deol has treated fans with a heartwarming picture, offering a sneak-peek into his warm bond with family. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Border' star treated fans to a picture that featured all three generations of the Deol clan.

While Sunny Deol could be seen holding onto his younger brother Bobby Deol; his son, Karan Deol and father, the legendary Dharmendra also joined the frame.

A visibly emotional Dharmendra remained seated by Sunny's side as they appeared to be enjoying a family moment.

Even though Sunny didn't write any caption, fans couldn't help but admire the sweet moment and the bonding between them.

The Deol family has time and again showcased their strong relationship on multiple occasions. Earlier in May, Sunny along with Dharmendra, Bobby, and son Karan Deol celebrated his younger son, Rajveer's birthday.

Bobby shared a picture from the homely celebrations on Instagram, further extending his blessings and wishes for Rajveer.

On the work front, Sunny Deol has wrapped the shooting for his upcoming film, 'Border 2,' confirming the same on Instagram. "Life's a winding road through mountain peaks fresh look, new direction," he wrote in the post.

In the pictures, the actor could be seen in a clean-shaven look, posing against the side of a car in Himachal Pradesh's Baralacha La Pass.

One of the most anticipated films, 'Border 2' will release on January 23, 2026.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film features a stellar cast of actors like Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty. While Sunny Deol will reprise his iconic role as an Indian Army soldier, the new cast members are expected to carry forward a new chapter from the frontlines.

It also has a powerhouse production team, including the likes of Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Nidhi Dutta, and JP Dutta.

