Sunny Deol flaunts clean-shaven look as he poses at Baralacha La Pass

Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 16 : After wrapping up 'Border 2', Bollywood star Sunny Deol embarked on a rejuvenating trip to the scenic landscapes of Himachal Pradesh.

On Wednesday, Sunny took to Instagram and shared pictures from Baralacha La Pass. Through the images, he flaunted his clean-shaven look as he posed amid the mountains.

"Life's a winding road through mountain peaks fresh look, new direction," he captioned the post.

In one of the images, Sunny could be seen leaning against his car, with a signboard behind him displaying "Baralachala 16,040 FT."

Coming back to 'Border 2', it is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. It will be released in theatres on January 23 next year.

Backed by a stellar production team, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with JP Dutta's J.P. Films.

The sequel promises to carry forward the iconic legacy of Border, celebrating the heroism, sacrifice, and unshakable spirit of India's soldiers.

In the film, Sunny will be seen sharing screen space with Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty.

