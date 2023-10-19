Sunny Deol gets a huge shoutout from sons Karan, Rajveer on his 66th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 : Actor Sunny Deol is celebrating his 66th birthday today.

Marking his special day, his sons Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol took to their respective Instagram handles and penned a note of gratitude for him.

"Happiest Birthday Dad!!! [?]Your talent and love inspire me every day. May this year be filled with even more success and happiness," Karan wrote.

He also dropped a few pictures of him with Sunny. One of the snaps shows the father-son duo cuddling each other.

Rajveer's birthday wish for Sunny read, "Happy Birthday DAD [?]May your birthday be as amazing and incredible as you are. Love you."

Sunny, son of veteran actor Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur, made his Bollywood debut in 'Betaab' opposite Amrita Singh in 1983. The film was a box-office success and its songs 'Jab Hum Jawan Honge', 'Tumne Dee Awaaz' and 'Badal Yun Gajrata Hai' were chartbusters.

He later proved his mettle in hit films like 'Arjun', 'Ghaya', 'Damini', 'Ghatak', 'Border', 'Ziddi' abd his most iconic 'Gadar'. In August 2023, he once again showed power of his stardom with 'Gadar 2', which shattered several box office records in the history of Indian cinema. The film raked in over Rs 525.45 cr. Unbelievable, right?

In the coming months, Sunny will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial 'Lahore 1947'. The film will be made under Aamir Khan's production house.

Sharing the update, Aamir's production banner took to Instagram and in October and wrote, "I, and the entire team at AKP, are most excited and happy to announce our next, starring Sunny Deol, directed by Raj Kumar Santoshi, titled Lahore, 1947. We look forward to collaborating with the immensely talented Sunny, and one of my favourite directors Raj Santoshi. The journey we have embarked on promises to be the most enriching. We seek your blessings, A."

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol have previously delivered three box office hits together in the form of 'Ghayal,' 'Damini,' and 'Ghatak'.

