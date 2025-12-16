Sunny Deol Gets Emotional at Border 2 Teaser Launch, Makes First Appearance After Father Dharmendra’s Death (Watch Video)

Much awaited trailer of Sunny Deol film Border 2 was launched today in Mumbai and for this event all star cast was present. Sunny Deol who was part of original film will be seen in second installment. During trailer launch Sunny Deol got emotional remembering late father Dharmendra. This was his first public appearance after his father's death.

Sunny Deol wore a special look from the film at the 'Border 2' teaser launch. Sunny arrived on set in a jeep. Along with him, actors Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty were also present in their respective looks. When Sunny Deol went on stage to unveil the teaser, tears welled up in his eyes. He couldn't control his emotions. He wiped away his tears and composed himself.

During the event, Sunny delivered his powerful dialogue from the teaser. The actor thundered, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?" to which the audience's resounding "Lahore tak" deeply moved everyone.Soon after, Sunny became emotional, his eyes filling with tears. He quietly wiped them away and then flashed a warm smile at the audience. The teaser also showcases Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, and Varun Dhawan. Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' is set to release worldwide on January 23, 2026.

Actor Dharmendra, one of the most successful and popular leading actors in Indian cinema history, died at the age of 89. He took his last breath on November 24, 2025. The actor's last rites were at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai in the presence of his family. Dharmendra was married to Prakash Kaur when he was 19. He has four children with her, including Sunny and Bobby, who followed his footsteps into Bollywood. In 1980, he married Hema Malini and have two daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.

Watch Teaser