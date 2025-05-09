Sunny Deol ‘immediately’ said ‘yes’ to Ahmed Khan’s ‘Lakeer’

Mumbai, May 9 Filmmaker-choreographer Ahmed Khan recalled superstar Sunny Deol’s support as instrumental during a critical phase of his directorial venture “Lakeer – Forbidden Lines”. He said the actor “immediately said yes to the film.”

Ahmed said, “Sunny and I have been friends for decades, and his support has always meant a lot to me. During my first directorial venture, I remember getting a call from his office while I was playing football. When I went to meet him, he immediately said yes to the film.”

“I didn’t even have to share a full script, just the basic plotline. He loved the idea, hopped onto it and asked his team to close the shoot dates at the earliest with me,” he added.

Released in 2004, “Lakeer – Forbidden Lines” stars Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, John Abraham, Sohail Khan and Nauheed Cyrusi. The music was composed by A. R. Rahman and the background score by Aadesh Shrivastava.

The film follows Karan as a powerful man's brother who misuses his status whereas Saahil is a simple mechanic's brother. Trouble ensues when both of them fall for Bindiya and aim to gain her attention.

On the acting front, Sunny is currently busy with “Border 2”. On a related note, “Border 2” also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is being produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Dutta, with Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi as co-producers.

A follow-up to the iconic 1997 war drama Border, this sequel is expected to be inspired by the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan.

The Kargil conflict saw Pakistani soldiers infiltrate the Line of Control (LoC), occupying strategic positions on the Indian side. In response, India launched a large-scale military operation to reclaim the territory.

"Border 2" is slated to hit theatres on January 23, 2026.

