Sunny Deol kicks off his birthday with firecrackers & warm wishes

Mumbai Oct 20 Sunny Deol has turned 68 years old on Sunday, and the 'Gadar' actor decided to kick off his birthday celebration with some firecrackers and warm wishes.

Sunny took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video of himself admiring fireworks in the sky in the backdrop of a beautifully lit open space.

The 'Border' actor is most likely busy shooting for "Lahore 1947" at the moment.

The clip further shows his team energetically wishing Sunny "Happy Birthday". He also joins them, wishing himself with a "Happy Birthday to me".

Sunny's actor brother, Bobby Deol, reacted to the post with cake and red heart emojis.

Preity Zinta penned in the comment section, "Happy Birthday to you (Red hearts and cake emoji). Loads of love, happiness n success today n always."

Rahul Dev added, "Stay blessed bhaiya", followed by a red heart and cake emoji.

Archana Puran Singh went on to share, "Happyyyyyy birthday Sunny (Yellow heart emojis) Lots of love and best wishes (Smiling face, sparkle and love kissed emojis)"

On Saturday, Sunny paid a visit to the Attari Border with son Karan Deol and daughter-in-law, Drisha Roy.

Taking to his Instagram, the "Damini' actor shared a video of some glimpses from the visit. The clip features Sunny driving to the border. After this, he was seen enjoying the proceedings in the presence of his son and daughter-in-law. It must be noted that this was the first time that Karan and Drisha were witnessing the ceremony.

Later on, Sunny and Karan even clicked photos with our Jawans and spent some time with them.

"Hindustan Zindabad! 🇮🇳 (Bicep emoji) Spending some time with our BSF friends at Attari Border and @imkarandeol and Drisha’s first time witnessing the ceremony (sic)," Sunny captioned the post.

He further added the "Vande Mataram (The Fighter Anthem)" track from "Fighter" in the background.

