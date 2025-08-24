Sunny Deol lauds Aryan Khan for “The Ba****ds of Bollywood”: Your father will be very proud 

Mumbai, Aug 24 Bollywood star Sunny Deol took to his social media account on Saturday to laud Aryan Khan for his upcoming project titled “The Ba****ds of Bollywood.”

Sunny also mentioned the reaction of Bobby Deol over Aryan's style of working. For the uninitiated, Bobby is playing a very important role in the show. Sunny further extended his best wishes to Aryan Khan for the series, saying that Shah Rukh Khan must be feeling very proud as a father.

Sharing the trailer of “The Ba****ds of Bollywood” on his Instagram account, Sunny wrote , "Dear @___aryan___ , your show is looking absolutely fantastic! Bob has been full of praise, your father will be very proud. Wishing you all the very best, beta. Chak De Phatte."

Not many know that during the filming of “Darr”, that also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol was unhappy with how his character of a skilled Indian Navy officer, was being portrayed. He believed that Shah Rukh Khan who essayed the role of an antagonist, was being glorified at the expense of his role. Apparently, Sunny even had an heated argument with Darr’s director Yash Chopra. He had questioned how his character could be defeated so easily despite being an expert commando, and that to at the hands of an antagonist.

During a heated discussion, Deol was so frustrated that he unknowingly tore his own pants in rage. This ugly turn led to a prolonged silence between him and Shah Rukh Khan, and the two decided to not sirak with each other for over 16 years after the film's release.

SRK and Sunny reconciled recently, meeting bygones be bygones during the release of Sunny Deol's “Gadar 2” release. SRK had even reached out to congratulate Sunny on the massive success of Gadar 2, much before he even watched the film. Shah Rukh Khan even attended Gadar 2 success party and hugged it out with a lot of love and warmth.

