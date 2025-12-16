Sunny Deol makes first public appearance after Dharmendra's demise, gets teary-eyed at 'Border 2' teaser launch event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : Bollywood actor Sunny Deol made his first public appearance since the demise of veteran star Dharmendra on November 24 at the teaser launch of his upcoming film, 'Border 2'.

During the event, Deol looked emotional and was seen getting teary-eyed while delivering one of the film's dialogues in his iconic style and powerful voice.

Sunny Deol said, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye?" As audience responded with "Lahore tak," the actor repeated the line with the same intensity seen in the teaser. However, he got emotional as he delivered the dialogue.

The actor's father, veteran star Dharmendra, passed away on November 24 in Mumbai, leaving the Deol family deeply affected. Deol's appearance at the Border 2 teaser launch was his first public outing since his father's demise.

Sunny Deol made a striking entry. He was seen driving a jeep, instantly setting the tone for the war drama. The dramatic arrival drew attention and offered fans a glimpse into the intense world of 'Border 2'. He was joined by his co-stars Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, who were seated alongside him in the vehicle.

The makers unveiled the Border 2 teaser on the occasion of Vijay Diwas, December 16. The teaser offers a glimpse into intense action sequences and a storyline that revolves around the 1971 Indo-Pak war, showcasing the courage of Indian soldiers who fought relentlessly to defend the nation.

The teaser opens with Sunny Deol's powerful and inspiring voiceover. Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty appear in intense battle sequences. Alongside the action, the teaser shows the characters' emotional side, including moments of love and family bonds.

Alongside Deol, Border 2 introduces Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty as the new faces joining the franchise.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa, with production by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films, Border 2 continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers. The film promises to take audiences on a journey of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

