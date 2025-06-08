Sunny Deol marks 23 years of ‘Shaheed’, says Bobby Deol reminds him of courage behind India’s freedom

Mumbai, June 8 Actor Sunny Deol took to social media to celebrate 23 years of his patriotic film “23rd March 1931: Shaheed.”

Marking the occasion, the actor reflected on the spirit of courage and sacrifice that defined India’s struggle for independence. He also shared that his brother, Bobby Deol, as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, reminds him of the same fearless energy and strength. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Gadar’ actor posted photos featuring himself as Chandra Shekhar Azad and Bobby Deol as Bhagat Singh from the film.

For the caption, Sunny Deol wrote, “23 years of 23 March 1931: Shaheed — a film that echoes the fire of revolution and the sacrifice of heroes. Bob as Shaheed Bhagat Singh reminds us of the courage that shaped our freedom. Saluting the spirit of 23rd March, the day our martyrs became immortal. #BhagatSingh #23March1931Shaheed #ChandrashekharAzad.”

Sunny Deol also added Udit Narayan’s iconic track "Mera Rang De Basanti Chola" as the background score, evoking the patriotic spirit and sacrifice portrayed in the film.

“23rd March 1931: Shaheed” is a 2002 historical biographical film that chronicles the life and sacrifice of revolutionary Bhagat Singh. Directed by Guddu Dhanoa, the film captures the powerful events leading up to the execution of Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar on March 23, 1931. Bobby Deol portrayed the role of Bhagat Singh, while his elder brother Sunny Deol played the fearless freedom fighter Chandra Shekhar Azad. The film also marked the comeback of Amrita Singh, who essayed the role of Bhagat Singh’s mother, Vidyavati Kaur. The movie also featured Rahul Dev, Aishwariya Rai, Divya Dutta, Suresh Oberoi, and Shakti Kapoor.

Interestingly, “23rd March 1931: Shaheed” was released around the same time as Rajkumar Santoshi’s “The Legend of Bhagat Singh.” Despite their strong themes and performances, both films struggled to make a mark at the box office.

Set in the mid-1920s in British India, the movie was released on 7 June 2002.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor