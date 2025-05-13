Sunny Deol marks 40 years of ‘Arjun’, calls for revival of cinema that speaks for the forgotten

Mumbai, May 13 Sunny Deol took to social media to celebrate 40 years of his iconic film "Arjun", which was released in 1985.

Reflecting on the timeless relevance of the film, the actor called the film a classic now lost in time. In his recent post celebrating 40 years of his film Arjun, Deol called for a revival of cinema that gives voice to the unheard and the forgotten. Reflecting on the kind of storytelling that once resonated deeply with audiences, the Border actor emphasized the need to bring back films rooted in real issues, emotions, and struggles.

He noted that while the prints of such classics may fade over time, the essence and impact of their stories continue to burn in the hearts of audiences.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sunny Deol posted a video of his scene from the movie and wrote, “#40yearsofArjun — a classic now lost in time. Though its print may have faded, the fire still burns in our hearts. It’s time we revive not just cinema, but the soul of stories that spoke for the forgotten. #Arjun Time to reboot cinemas!.”

In the video, the 'Jaat' actor can be heard delivering a power-packed dialogue: “I am the Arjun of that Mahabharat, Trivedi saab, in which you are Dronacharya.”

“Arjun,” directed by Rahul Rawail, starred Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia. The plot of the action drama revolves around a group of radical young men who take matters into their hands to fight against corruption. The film was subsequently remade in multiple languages, including Tamil as “Sathyaa,” Telugu as “Bharatamlo Arjunudu”, “Kannada as Sangrama,” and Sinhala as “Suranimala.” The film was released on 20 April 1985.

