Sunny Deol nostalgic as his debut film 'Betaab' clocks 40 years

New Delhi [India], August 5 : Actor Sunny Deol has completed four decades in the industry today.

Marking the 40th anniversary of his debut film 'Betaab', Sunny took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post, ushering in a wave of nostalgia among fans.

"Celebrating 40 years of my Golden Jubilee Debut film Betaab and 40 years in the Indian Film Industry. Love you all," he wrote.

In another post, he dropped a video showcasing his memorable scenes from the film.

"Time has flown by so fast. Can’t believe it’s been 40 years.Thanks for the love you all have shown me all these years. #Betaab #40TearsOfBetaab," he wrote.

Directed by Rahul Rawail, the film featured Sunny and fellow debutante Amrita Singh as two youngsters who fall in love despite the class difference between their families. Sunny received a Filmfare Best Actor Award nomination for his performance.

Sunny is currently busy promoting his film 'Gadar 2'.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. The film will be facing a box office clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

Talking about the film, actor Sunny Deol said, "Gadar 2 carries forward the legacy of its iconic first part. It's a blessing to be able to bring back one of India's most loved family film. At its heart the film would always be an inspiring epic story of love, courage and patriotism. Hope the world welcomes Tara and Sakina again with open arms."Adding to this actor Ameesha Patel said, "Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was re-released on my birthday and my biggest gift was the love we received from our fans. We felt how strongly the film has been engraved in the hearts of the audiences. The teaser of Gadar 2 starts a new chapter in the story of Tara and Sakeena and we truly hope we fulfill the expectations of our fans, once again."

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama set during the Partition of India and starring Ameesha Patel, created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The flick starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role.The film mainly revolves around Tara Singh (portrayed by Sunny), a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina (portrayed by Ameesha), a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

