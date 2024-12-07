Sunny Deol-Randeep Hooda showdown in action-packed 'Jaat' teaser

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 7 : Actor Sunny Deol is set to return to silver screen with the action film, 'Jaat' following the massive success of 'Gadar 2' last year.

After sharing its first-look poster on the eve of the actor's birthday, the makers have now unveiled the teaser of the film.

'Jaat' is a high-octane action entertainer directed by the Telugu director Gopichand Malineni starring Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh and Regina Cassandra in major roles alongside Sunny Deol.

The one-minute and twenty-seven-second teaser of 'Jaat' features intense action scenes which include crushing faces with dumbbells, hanging bodies, flying cops and more. The video begins with an introduction of Sunny's character, the protagonist, who has a menacing appearance. Initially, he is also seen with his hands and legs chained in chains.

Sunny Deol appears to be back in action, this time wielding a big fan to defeat enemies rather than a handpump. Randeep Hooda is expected to be playing a negative role in the film. The teaser continues to provide commercial emotional moments. It also implies Sunny's major confrontation with Randeep.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' aims to be a cinematic experience filled with high-octane action and gripping drama. It will hit theatres in April 2025.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKHvaG-XXOc&ab_channel=MythriMovieMakers

Sunny Deol, renowned for his powerful performances and magnetic screen presence, is collaborating with Malineni, a director acclaimed for seamlessly blending intense action with compelling storytelling.

Together, they aim to redefine the action genre and deliver a film that resonates with viewers across the nation.

The music is composed by the acclaimed Thaman S, while Rishi Punjabi takes charge of cinematography.

Navin Nooli will oversee editing, and Avinash Kolla will be responsible for production design. Furthermore, the film's action sequences, choreographed by Anl Arasu, Ram Laxman, and Venkat, promise to deliver breathtaking stunts that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor