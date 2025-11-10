Sunny Deol reaches Breach Candy Hospital to meet father Dharmendra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10 : Actor Sunny Deol arrived at Breach Candy Hospital to meet his father Dharmendra.

In the videos captured by paps, Sunny was seen covering his face with his hands as he reached the hospital with his sons to check on his father's health.

As per the statement shared by Dharmendra's family, "Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy."

More details regarding his health are awaited.

The ''He-Man' of Bollywood has a cinematic career spanning over six decades, and he has worked in more than 300 films. Dharmendra is known for his memorable performances in films such as 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Raja Jani', 'Jugnu', 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Dost', 'Sholay', 'Pratiggya', 'Charas', 'Dharam Veer', among others.

In 2023, he was seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar, which was a blend of comedy and romance starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple, Rocky and Rani.

The story centres on their contrasting personalities and their decision to spend three months living with each other's families before marriage.The film explores the cultural clashes, personal growth, and the evolving relationship between the couple.

He also starred in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. He will be next seen in 'Ikkis'.

