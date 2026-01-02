Sunny Deol Recalls How His Father Dharmendra’s Film Haqeeqat Inspired Him to Do Border

Sunny Deol is currently promoting his upcoming film Border 2, the sequel to his iconic film. He recently attended a launch of Ghar Kab Aaoge which is a remake of old classic film of Sandese Aate Hai. While talking about why he decided to work in film border, actor got emotional. He remembered his late father actor Dharmendra and got emotional.

During the event, Sunny told that his father's 1964 war classic Haqeeqat, inspired him to work in Border film. While interacting with media during song launch event actor said, "I did Border film after seeing my fathers war classic film Haqeeqat. At that time i loved that film, I was young. When i started working as actor, i decided that i will do one film like my father. I had word with JP Dutta and decided to work on this subject. " Visibly overwhelmed, Sunny stated, "Main zyada kuch nhi bol paaunga, mera dimaag hila hua hai..." while discussing his late father, Dharmendra, who passed away on November 24, 2025.

The actor became emotional, particularly as Dharmendra's final film, Ikkis, was currently in theaters, adding a personal dimension to the moment. Deol noted that Border inspired many young people to join the Indian Army, a sentiment echoed by numerous soldiers he's encountered.

Border 2 is slated for release on January 23, 2026, before Republic Day.