Sunny Deol says Dharmendra is "stable and under observation", requests fans to avoid false rumours

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : Veteran actor Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after his health worsened on Monday. As soon as the news came out, fans were left worried, with celebrities also rushing to the hospital to visit the actor.

Amid the growing concerns, Sunny Deol has shared an update on Dharmendra's health condition, stating that his father remains in a stable condition under observation and further urged everyone to pray for the actor's speedy recovery.

"Mr Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don't indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health. Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family's right to privacy," as per a statement from Sunny Deol's team.

Earlier on Monday, Dharmendra's wife and politician Hema Malini also informed fans about the actor.

"I thank everyone for their concern about Dharam ji, who is in the hospital for observation. He is being continuously monitored, and we are all with him. I request you all to pray for his welfare and speedy recovery," Hema Malini wrote on Instagram.

On Monday evening, family members were spotted arriving at the Mumbai hospital, including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Karan Deol, and Rajveer Deol.

Bollywood celebrities also reached to check on Dharmendra's health, including the likes of Salman Khan, Govinda, and Ameesha Patel.

Dharmendra is known for his memorable performances in films such as 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Phool Aur Patthar', 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke', 'Seeta Aur Geeta', 'Raja Jani', 'Jugnu', 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', 'Dost', 'Sholay', 'Pratiggya', 'Charas', 'Dharam Veer', among others.

In 2023, he was seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', directed by Karan Johar, which was a blend of comedy and romance starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt as the lead couple, Rocky and Rani.

He will be next seen in 'Ikkis'.

