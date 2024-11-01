Sunny Deol shares adorable pictures with Bobby Deol and sons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Actor Sunny Deol shared pictures with his brother and fellow actor Bobby Deol, along with their sons Rajveer Deol, Karan Deol, and Aryaman Deol.

On Friday, Sunny Deol posted photos from their Diwali celebrations.

In one picture, Sunny and Bobby are seen posing with Karan, Rajveer, and Aryaman, against a backdrop decorated with lights and flowers, highlighting the special bond between the brothers and their sons.

The 'Gadar' actor captioned the post, "From us to you #HappyDiwali."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DB0ililJVuv/?img_index=1

Recently, the makers of the highly anticipated film 'Jaat' made an announcement on Sunny's birthday. This included a striking first-look poster and the film's official title, promising a thrilling cinematic experience.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, 'Jaat' aims to deliver high-octane action and gripping drama. The first-look poster features Deol in a powerful, intense pose, perfectly setting the tone for the film's dynamic narrative.

The cast of 'Jaat' also includes Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Saiyami Kher, and Regina Cassandra.

Sunny also stars in 'Lahore 1947,' directed by the renowned Rajkumar Santoshi. This highly anticipated film features Sunny Deol and Preity G Zinta in pivotal roles. Announced last October, the film has garnered attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Actors Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal will also appear in the film, with Sunny sharing screen space with his son Karan Deol.

Additionally, Sunny has the war film 'Border 2' in his lineup.

Meanwhile, Bobby is set to make his South Indian film debut in the Tamil movie 'Kanguva,' where he will play the antagonist Udhiran, opposite Suriya. Directed by Siva and produced by Studio Green, 'Kanguva' is set 1,500 years in the past, with Suriya facing off against Deol. The cast includes Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, and Ananda.

With a budget exceeding Rs 350 crore, 'Kanguva' was filmed across seven countries and various locations in India. The much-awaited film will release in theatres on November 14.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor