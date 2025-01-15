Sunny Deol spends a day with jawans, pays tribute to Indian army on Army Day

New Delhi [India], January 15 : Bollywood actor Sunny Deol marked the occasion of Army Day on January 15 by paying a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Army's courage, sacrifice, and dedication.

The 'Gadar' star spent the day with jawans, taking part in activities, sharing personal moments, and saluting the bravery of the nation's defenders.

Deol took to Instagram, where he shared several videos and images from his visit. In one video, the actor and the soldiers can be heard chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Other pictures featured Sunny engaging with the soldiers, posing for photos, and even playing arm wrestling with them.

In the caption, he wrote, "Then, Now, and Forever Saluting the courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication of our heroes. Happy Indian Army Day! #HindustanZindabad #ArmyDay."

Sunny Deol's tribute comes on a significant day for the Indian Army, which is celebrating its 77th Army Day this year.

The Army Day commemorates the service and sacrifice of the men and women who protect the nation, with this year's celebrations showcasing India's technological advancements and ongoing commitment to self-reliance.

On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others paid their respects.

On the professional front, Deol is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film 'Border 2'.

The movie, slated for release in January 2026, will feature a star-studded cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Varun Dhawan, and Ahaan Shetty.

Directed by Anurag Singh, the sequel to the iconic Border (1997) will see Deol reprise his role in what promises to be an action-packed, patriotic cinematic experience.

'Border 2' is expected to continue the legacy of its predecessor, which depicted the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

In addition to 'Border 2', Sunny Deol is also set to make a powerful return to the big screen with 'Jaat', an action-packed thriller set for release in April 2025.

The teaser, which was released in December 2024, has already generated considerable excitement, featuring high-octane action sequences, including intense hand-to-hand combat and thrilling stunts.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film also stars Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Regina Cassandra.

