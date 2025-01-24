Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Jaat’ to release on April 10

Chennai, Jan 24 Telugu actor Gopichand’s next directorial venture, ‘Jaat’, featuring Bollywood star Sunny Deol in the lead, will hit screens worldwide on April 10 this year, its makers announced on Friday.

.Actor Gopichand, who released the poster announcing the release date of the film on his X handle, wrote, “He is coming! Everyone's favourite action superstar @iamsunnydeol is set to dominate the big screen with his unmatched aura this summer. #JAAT grand release worldwide on April 10th in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. Mass feast guaranteed.”

The producers of the film, Mythri Movie Makers, for its part said, “Action Superstar @iamsunnydeol is coming to the big screens with unrestricted action and unfathomable aura. #JAAT grand release worldwide on April 10th in Hindi, Telugu & Tamil. Mass feast guaranteed.”

Apart from Sunny Deol, the explosive action entertainer will feature a host of stars including Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saiyami Kher and Swarupa Ghosh among others.

The film has raised huge expectations as this will be one of the few occasions when a leading south Indian actor has directed a film featuring a popular Bollywood star in the lead.

The film has music by one of Telugu film industry’s most loved music directors, Thaman, and cinematography by Rishi Punjabi.

Dance choreography for the film is by Shobi Paulraj. A team of five writers have penned the story. The story has been written by M Vivek Anand, Nimmagadda Srikanth, Srinivas Gavireddy, Mayukh Adithya and Krushna Hari.

Editing for the film is being handled by Navin Nooli. The film boasts of some explosive action sequences. In fact, the unit seems to have left no stone unturned for the action sequences, hiring four of the top stunt choreographers in the country. Stunts have been choreographed by Ram-Laxman, V Venkat, Peter Hein and Anal Arasu. What is impressive is that each of these choreographers has an impressive body of work in the department of action stunts.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor