Sunny Deol to host grand wedding reception for son Karan in Mumbai with 3000 guests

Bollywood superstar, Sunny Deol's son , Karan Deol is living the most beautiful phase of his life. The actor is on cloud nine as he is all set to get married to his ladylove, Drisha in June 2023. Ever since the reports about their engagement went viral on the internet, fans have been eagerly waiting for their wedding. And now, according to the latest media reports, details about Karan and Drisha's star-studded reception party has been revealed. According to a new report in ETimes, Karan and Drisha's wedding reception will be held on June 18, 2023. The report also stated that their reception party will take place at Taj Land's End and several renowned personalities from the industry will be present at the event to bless the couple. As per the reports, the doting father, Sunny and his wife, Pooja are currently busy completing the arrangements for their son's wedding.

The source also revealed that the wedding is going to be a humungous event with 3000 guests. Talking about how the Deol family will host the ceremonies in the most graceful manner, the source said. "Karan and Drisha's wedding ceremony will happen from June 16 to 18 in Mumbai. The two have been in a relationship for over six years. Earlier, this year, after celebrating Valentine's Day in Dubai, the couple got engaged on February 18. Karan, Drisha and their families are private about their lives and prefer to keep it that way."It was on May 10, 2023, when Karan and his fiancee, Drisha made their first public appearance together. The couple was spotted together as they walked on the sideway in the city. Moreover, the newly-engaged couple looked picture-perfect as they twinned in black-hued ensembles. Karan Deol is the son of Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and has also worked in some films. The actor is popularly known for his performance in the movies like Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, Velle, and Yamla Pagla Deewana 2.



