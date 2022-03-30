Sunny Deol to star in Hindi remake of the Malayalam film, 'Joseph

Actor - politician, Sunny Deol has been roped in for the official Hindi adaptation of the Malayalam film, ‘Joseph’. The actor will reportedly start shooting for the film from April onwards. According to a report in a news portal, Sunny is aiming to shoot the film this summer on a start-to-finish schedule. Although the plot of the film remains the same, the narrative has been tweaked a bit to appeal to the Hindi-speaking audience.

The story is set in Jaipur and the film will be helmed by M Padmakumar, who has also directed the original film. It starred Joju George in the lead role. The 2018 thriller revolves around the titular character, a sharp-witted retired cop who is brought on board to investigate a murder. It also earned George’s performance a special mention at the 2019 National Film Awards. On the work front, Sunny has number of films in his kitty including Gadar 2, and Apne 2 in his kitty which also stars Dharmendra, Bobby Deol and son Karan Deol,