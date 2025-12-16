Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh shine in action-packed 'Border 2' teaser on Vijay Diwas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 16 : The much-awaited teaser of Sunny Deol's starrer 'Border 2' was unveiled on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Tuesday, giving fans a first look at the action-packed war drama.

The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in key roles.

Set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the teaser showcases intense battle sequences and the courage of Indian soldiers who fought to defend the nation. It also highlights the emotional journeys of the characters, including moments of love, family bonds, and sacrifice.

The teaser opens with a powerful voiceover by Sunny Deol, setting a patriotic tone. Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty are seen in gripping combat sequences, reflecting the bravery and resilience of the Indian armed forces. Fans also get glimpses of the characters' personal struggles and relationships amidst the chaos of war.

Alongside Deol, Border 2 introduces Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty as the new faces joining the franchise.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Sunny Deol wrote, "Awaaz kahan tak jaani chahiye... This #VijayDiwas, celebrate the most anticipated teaser of the year. #Border2 In Cinemas 23rd Jan 2026."

Ahead of the teaser release, Ahan Shetty visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai. Sunny Deol attended the teaser launch event, accompanied by Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty, drawing attention from fans and the media.

After releasing individual look posters of the lead cast in recent weeks, the makers have now offered a glimpse of the film.

Directed by Anurag Singh, 'Border 2' features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Medha Rana, Mona Singh, and Sonam Bajwa, with production by Bhushan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta. The film is set to release on January 23, 2026.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films, Border 2 continues the legacy of honouring the heroism and indomitable spirit of Indian soldiers. The film promises to take audiences on a journey of courage, sacrifice, and patriotism.

