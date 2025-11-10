Sunny Deol Visits Father Dharmendra at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital (VIDEO)

Dharmendra News: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol visited his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Monday, November 10, 2025. Sunny was accompanied by his son, Karan Deol. He was seen covering his face as he arrived at the hospital.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Actor Sunny Deol reaches Breach Candy Hospital, where his father and actor Dharmendra has been admitted pic.twitter.com/kbHnft63OB — IANS (@ians_india) November 10, 2025

Dharmendra was hospitalised last week at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Reports earlier suggested he was on a ventilator, but family members have clarified he is stable and under observation in the ICU.

Family members have been visiting him regularly. His wife, actor Hema Malini, was also seen at the hospital and later shared an update on his health. Speaking to Hindustan Times about his health and addressing the ventilator rumours, she said, "We’re hoping for his speedy recovery."

Dharmendra’s last film was Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. He also appeared in Karan Johar’s Rocky Rani Kii Prem Kahani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. His next release, Ikkis, featuring Agastya Nanda, is scheduled for December 25, 2025.