Sunny Deol welcomes 'fauji' Varun Dhawan to Battalion in 'Border 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23 : Keeping fans on their toes, actor Sunny Deol introduced Varun Dhawan as Fauji to the Battalion of much-awaited war film 'Border 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped an introduction video of Varun Dhawan on Friday.

Added the musical touch to the video with Sonu Nigam's 'Sandese Aate Hai' hit song.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Welcoming Fauji @varundvn to the Battalion of #Border2."

Varun also shared his excitement on Instagram.

He wrote, "I was just a kid in class four when I went to Chandan cinema and saw Border. And it made such a big impact. I still remember the sense of national pride we all felt in the hall. I began looking up to our armed forces and to this day, I salute how they protect us and keep us safe be it on our borders or during natural calamities."

He added, "J P Dutta sir's war epic remains one of my most favourite movies to this day. To play a part in Border 2 produced by J P sir and Bhushan Kumar is a very, very special moment in my career. And I get to work with Sunny Paaji my hero makes it all the more special. I look forward to bring a valiant jawaan's story to screen in what promises to be India's biggest war film. I seek your good wishes. Jai Hind."

Recently, on 27 years of cult classic 'Border', makers treated fans with a big surprise by announcing a sequel of 'Border 2'.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped an announcement video.

In the video, he said, "27 saal pehle ek fauji ne vada kiya tha ki vo vapas aayega. Ussi vaade ko poora karne, hindustan ki mitti ko apna salaam kehne, aa raha hai (Twenty-seven years ago, a soldier made a promise that he would return. To fulfill that promise, to salute the soil of India, he is coming)," loosely translated.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Ek fauji apne 27 saal purane waade ko pura karne, aa raha hai phirse. India's biggest war film, #Border2 . Produced by Bhushan Kumar , Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta & Nidhi Dutta will be directed by Anurag Singh."

Border 2 is written by Nidhi Dutta and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and JP Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. It will be directed by Anurag Singh.

Reportedly, the story is placed in the same setting at the Battle of Longewala and will start shooting sometime in October this year.

Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and JP Dutta's J.P. Films, are presenting 'Border 2'. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta, the film is slated for a grand release on January 23, 2026.

Released in 1997, 'Border' is set during the period of the India-Pakistan war of 1971. Actors Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, and Akshaye Khanna played the lead roles in the patriotic movie.

Not only for the plot and actors' incredible performances, the movie also won millions of hearts for its beautiful musical score. Roopkumar Rathod and Sonu Nigam's song 'Sandese Aate Hai' was a major hit.

Meanwhile, after the phenomenal success of 'Gadar 2', Sunny is all set to come up with Lahore 1947.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film features an ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol.

Produced by Aamir Khan, the much-anticipated movie is slated for a Republic Day release next year.

