Sunny Deol wishes his 'beta' Rajveer Deol on birthday, shares cute pics

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 : Actor Sunny Deol shared a special post for his younger son Rajveer Deol on his birthday.

To mark this special day, the 'Gaddar' actor treated fans with family pictures featuring himself, his father Dharmendra and Rajveer.

In the first picture, Sunny can be seen hugging and showering love on Rajveer.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C63AKAGJQbF/?

The next photo captures the bond of the grandfather and grandson duo. Dharmendra and Rajveer pose for the camera.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Happy Birthday my Beta, I love you #RajveerDeol."

Rajveer's uncle and actor Bobby Deol also extended the warm birthday wishes.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C63Dd2pibVk/

Twinning in black, Bobby is seen taking a selfie with the birthday boy.

Along with the post, he wrote, "Happy birthday Rajveer beta love you."

Rajveer is Sunny Deol's younger son. He made his acting debut with filmmaker Avnish Barjatya's first movie as a director. The film also stars Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny Deol is currently busy shooting for 'Lahore 1947', which is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. 'Lahore 1947', produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions. It also stars Preity Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Shabana Azmi.

In the coming months, Bobby will be seen sharing screen space with Suriya in Kanguva. He also has a web show with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in kitty.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor