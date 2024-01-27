Sunny Deol wishes "Lil Lord Bobby" on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 : Actor Sunny Deol wished his brother and actor Bobby Deol on his birthday.

Sharing a picture on Instagram on Saturday, he wrote, "Happy Birthday My Lil #LordBobby #HappyBirthday #MyLife #Brothers #Deols."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C2ktY-ZP-ey/?hl=en&img_index=3

In other pictures, Bobby can be seen hugging his elder brother Sunny.

Another picture showcased veteran actor Dharmendra with his two sons Bobby and Sunny.

As soon as the birthday post was uploaded, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Rahul Dev wrote, "Happy birthday Bobs! Lots of love."

A fan wrote, "Aapki family meri favourite family hai."

Another commented, "Aap jaisa bhaiyon ka pyar aajkal jyada dekhne ko nhi milta."

Bobby, in the recently released movie 'Animal,' played the role of the antagonist Abrar Haque.

'Animal' was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. However, it was also criticised for its depiction of misogyny.

'Animal' revolves around a troubled father-son relationship and has Ranbir in the role of Rannvijay Singh, who goes on to exact revenge after there's an assassination attempt on his father. The film raked in over Rs 800 crore at the box office.

Apart from this, Bobby is all set to star in superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna's next film tentatively titled 'NBK109'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor