Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ becomes second-highest grossing Hindi film, surpasses ‘Baahubali 2’

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 : Actor Sunny Deol’s recently released film ‘Gadar 2’ has taken the box office by storm, collecting a whopping Rs 515.03 crore in about a month.

The film has become the second highest-grossing Hindi film and has surpassed the lifetime collection of the Hindi version of Prabhas starrer ‘Baahubali 2’.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared a post on Monday on Instagram about the box office collections.

“#Gadar2 crosses *lifetime biz* of #Baahubali2 #Hindi… Becomes SECOND-HIGHEST grossing #Hindi film. Week 1: ₹ 284.63 cr. Week 2: ₹ 134.47 cr. Week 3: ₹ 63.35 cr. Week 4: ₹ 27.55 cr. Weekend 5: ₹ 5.03 cr. Total: ₹ 515.03 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice,” he captioned.

The Hindi lifetime collection of ‘Baahubali 2’ stood at a staggering Rs 510.99 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller film ‘Pathaan’ is the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947.

'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

Sunny has still not announced his next project.

