Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 surpasses Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan as highest-grossing Hindi film of all time

Gadar 2 has crossed the lifetime business of SRK's previous release Pathaan and is now the highest-earning Hindi film of all time, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Gadar 2 made Rs 2.75 crore on Wednesday with its current total now at Rs 542.75 crore at the domestic box office. This number is a few lakhs more than Pathaan's total collection of Rs 524.53 crore.

The film also holds several box office records, some of which have been broken by Jawan – for instance, the fastest Rs 500 crore in the Hindi film industry.Jawan, currently at almost Rs 520 crore, will now challenge Pathaan and Gadar 2, in that order – Sunny Deol's film is still playing in theatres so the total Jawan will be chasing is likely to keep increasing. Gadar 2, a sequel to 2001's Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, released on August 11. Anil Sharma returned to the director's chair with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprising their roles as Tara Singh and Sakeena. Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh also reprised his role as Tara and Sakeena's son, now grown up. Additions to the cast include Simrat Kaur and Luv Sinha in a cameo.