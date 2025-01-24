Sunny Deol's high-octane action thriller 'Jaat' set to release in April

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 : Bollywood's action star Sunny Deol is all set to make a grand comeback on the big screen in the upcoming action thriller 'Jaat', directed by Gopichand Malineni.

The highly anticipated film will hit theatres worldwide on April 10 and promises to be a visual feast for fans of high-octane action. The film will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

Sunny Deol, known for his intense action roles, will be seen in a gritty new avatar, taking on his enemies with unmatched intensity.

In the film's teaser, unveiled in December 2024, fans got a glimpse of the actor wielding a bazooka, hinting at the explosive action sequences that await.

The film is expected to showcase thrilling stunts and jaw-dropping action scenes, with Deol leading the charge in a style only he can bring to the screen.

Gopichand Malineni and Sunny Deol took to social media to share the exciting news about the release of 'Jaat'.

"#JAAT GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON APRIL 10th In Hindi, Telugu & Tamil MASS FEAST GUARANTEED Directed by @dongopichand Produced by @MythriOfficial & @peoplemediafactory A @musicthaman Mass Beat," the actor wrote on his social media handle.

'Jaat' boasts an ensemble cast with Sunny Deol leading the charge alongside Randeep Hooda, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Regina Cassandra in key roles.

The film is set to showcase a gripping story packed with drama, while the action sequences promise to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

The teaser, which runs for just over a minute, includes intense moments such as characters being crushed by dumbbells, flying police officers, and dramatic confrontations.

Sunny Deol's character is introduced as a menacing figure, initially seen chained up, before unleashing his fury on his enemies.

It appears that Deol's character is ready to bring the action in full force, this time wielding a large fan to take down his opponents, adding a unique twist to his usual action arsenal.

Randeep Hooda is expected to play the antagonist, raising the stakes for the protagonist in this action-packed drama.

With stunning visuals captured by cinematographer Rishi Punjabi and music composed by Thaman S, 'Jaat' is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory.

