Sunny Hinduja explains why the mind is both biggest enemy, greatest friend

Mumbai, Aug 30 Actor Sunny Hinduja, who was recently seen in the series “Saare Jahan Se Accha”, says the “mind” can be both a greatest enemy and friend, depending on how one channels it.

“According to me, our biggest enemy and our greatest friend is the same—our mind.

It’s the mind that can bring arrogance, and the same mind can bring compassion, if it’s connected to the heart,” Sunny told IANS.

He added: “So that’s the biggest enemy, and we just need to channelize it.”

Sunny feels that if directed positively, it helps in working sincerely in any field, ultimately benefiting the country.

“Then, whatever work a person is doing in their own field, they will do it sincerely, and eventually, that will be good for our country,” said the actor.

The Netflix series “Saare Jahan Se Accha,” which follows the gripping journey of RAW agent Vishnu Shankar, who is assigned a dangerous mission deep inside Pakistan.

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1970s, a time when every strategic move risked igniting a global nuclear conflict, the show captures the fierce intelligence war between India’s RAW and Pakistan’s ISI.

The series also stars Pratik Gandhi, Suhail Nayyar, Kritika Kamra, Tillotama Shome, Rajat Kapoor, and Anup Soni.

Talking about the actor, it was in 2021, when Sunny gained popularity by playing an important character of Sandeep Bhaiya in the TVF web series, Aspirants. He has also worked in TV series The Family Man, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 and Jamun.

He was also seen recently in Mandala Murders is created and co-directed by Gopi Puthran, alongside Manan Rawat. The series is based on the novel The Butcher of Benares. Set in the fictional town of Charandaspur, Uttar Pradesh, it blends mystery, supernatural horror, and psychological thriller elements.

The series follows detectives Rea Thomas and Vikram Singh as they investigate ritualistic murders linked to a secret cult, the Aayastis, and a mythical entity called Yast.

