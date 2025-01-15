Sunny Hinduja: Stepping into roles of producers, directors has been a whole new experience

Mumbai, Jan 15 Actor Sunny Hinduja, who has made his directorial debut with *The Gratitude List*, which also marks his first home production alongside his wife, Shinjini Raval, said that stepping into the roles of producer and director has been an entirely new experience.

Co-directed by Sunny and his close friend Chandan Anand, the short film, which is written by Shinjini, reflects a deeply personal and creative journey for the couple.

Sunny expressed his excitement, saying, “This is a dream that Shinjini and I have nurtured for a long time. ‘The Gratitude List’ is our first production, and it feels surreal to see it come to life. As actors, we’re drawn to the magic of cinema, but stepping into the roles of producers and directors has been a whole new experience.”*

Sunny shared that the script is Shinjini’s brainchild.

“Her storytelling forms the essence of this project, and working together to bring her vision to life has been an emotional and rewarding experience.”

The short film will have its premiere at the Third Eye Asian Film Festival on January 15, 2025.

Speaking about the honor, Sunny said, “Having our film screened at such an esteemed festival is a moment of immense pride and gratitude. It feels like the perfect platform to introduce ‘The Gratitude List to the world’.”

On the filmmaking process, Sunny reflected: “Every stage of making this film—has been a journey of learning and fulfillment. Filmmaking is like nurturing a baby, watching it grow at every step.”

He also credited his co-director, Chandan Anand, saying, “Chandan’s collaboration was invaluable. His creative insights and shared vision made the entire process seamless and enjoyable.”

Looking ahead, Sunny said, “This is just the beginning. I hope to continue telling stories that resonate with the heart and soul. This journey has opened up new avenues, and I’m excited to see where it leads.”

