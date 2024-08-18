Sunny Kaushal based 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba' character on Light Yagami from ‘Death Note’

Mumbai, Aug 18 Actor Sunny Kaushal, who stars as the psychopath Abhimanyu Pandit in the pulpy streaming thriller ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’, has shared that he modelled his character from the film on Light Yagami from the manga series ‘Death Note’.

The actor spoke with IANS, and shared how he went about his character, who is infatuated by Taapsee Pannu’s character in the film, and gets stuck in a deadly love triangle between Taapsee and Vikrant Massey’s character.

Sunny told IANS, “For the character of Abhimanyu, I took inspiration from the anime character of Light Yagami from the manga series ‘Death Note’. Both of them share the same worldview, and are lonely. They are morally grey but perceive the world to be black and white. They are also the victims in their heads that why they justify all the things that they do. In his mind, Abhimanyu is an innocent guy”.

He further mentioned that his character is earnest and vulnerable.

“So, whatever he does, he does it with full honesty. Honestly, I was a little scared to play this character when I heard the narration because the role required walking on thin ice, it could go either way. But, jamming with my director made the challenge enjoyable for me to play this character”, he added.

‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ is the sequel to the 2021 streaming movie ‘Haseen Dillruba’ which originally starred Taapsee, Vikrant and Harshvardhan Rane. The 2nd part of the franchise picks up from where the 1st instalment ended. It follows Rani (played by Taapsee) and Rishu (played by Vikrant) as they are at large trying to piece together their lives while being hunt down by the police. ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ sees the entry of Jimmy Sheirgill, who plays the role of Harshvardhan Rane’s uncle.

‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ is streaming on Netflix.

