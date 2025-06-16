Sunny Kaushal: My introduction to rap was Eminem

Mumbai, June 16 Actor Sunny Kaushal, who has recently unveiled his Punjabi rap”Mid Air Freeverse,” said that his introduction to the genre was through Eminem, who is referred to as Rap God.

Recently, Sunny talked about how he was inspired to write it while flying from Delhi to Mumbai.

Sunny said: "I was running late to the airport and missed my coffee. As soon as I got on the plane, I requested the flight attendant for a cup of coffee, and ended up burning my tongue. That's how the first line of the song originated."

With a pen and paper, Sunny Kaushal penned the lyrics on a two-hour-plus flight.

Sunny Kaushal's foray into music happened quite earlier. He recalled: "I started writing during the pandemic. It was a creative outlet, as shoots were not happening for a month, two months, three months, and so on. So, it originated from my need to express myself creatively."

Realising that writing came to him naturally, Sunny started learning the craft.

"I started understanding the techniques and different ways you can weave words together or time your rap delivery. I started watching YouTube videos on how to make your rhymes better."

He also reveals that his music inspiration ranges from Eminem, Bohemia to Karan Aujla.

"My introduction to rap was Eminem. Lose Yourself was my first hip-hop song. Then Bohemia blew my mind by bringing rap in Punjabi," Sunny says and adds, "I make music when I get time. Poetry, for me, is a way of journalling my emotions."

Sunny Kaushal, the younger sibling of Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, began his journey in the film industry behind the camera, working as an assistant director on films like "My Friend Pinto" and "Gunday."

He stepped into the spotlight with his acting debut in the 2016 comedy-drama "Sunshine Music Tours and Travels," but it was his role in the sports biopic "Gold" that brought him broader recognition.

Since then, Sunny has showcased his talent in projects like the web series “The Forgotten Army – Azaadi Ke Liye” and films including “Shiddat,” “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga,” and “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor