Sunny Kaushal throws Taapsee, Vikrant’s plans into disarray in ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ trailer

Mumbai, July 25 The trailer of the upcoming streaming movie ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ was unveiled on Thursday.

The 161-second trailer shows how love blossoms between the lead characters played by Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey until a new character, essayed by Sunny Kaushal, enters their lives.

The trailer also shows police officer Kishore Rawat, played by Aditya Srivastava, hot on the heels of Rani (played by Taapsee).

Talking about the film, Taapsee said, “Reuniting with Rani feels like coming home, and I'm thrilled to dive back into her world again. The immense love and support I received for this film is overwhelming. Kanika has once again crafted a phenomenal arc for Rani, pushing the character to new depths."

She also mentioned that this time around, the audience will witness a Rani who is more fierce, more passionate, and even more complex.

She lauded director Jayprad Desai for doing complete justice in bringing out the complexities of her character on screen.

“She's a woman who will stop at nothing for love, and I can't wait for everyone to experience her journey,” Taapsee said.

Adding fuel to the fire is Jimmy Shergill, who plays a cop with a personal vendetta, dead set on exposing Rani's web of lies.

With the police force back on their trail, the couple resorts to their old, twisted ways to be together, questioning whom they can trust in a world where danger lurks at every corner.

Vikrant Massey said, “Rishu is more than just a character to me; he's a complex individual caught in a whirlwind of emotions. Reprising this role has been a fulfilling journey.

"If you thought you knew Rishu, prepare to be surprised. The sequel delves deeper into his psyche, exploring his vulnerabilities and strengths in ways we haven't seen. The story takes unexpected turns, and I'm confident the audience will be captivated by the wild ride that awaits them."

The trailer shows Sunny and Taapsee on a boat before the latter drowns and is presumably chased by a crocodile.

Sunny Kaushal said, "Joining the universe of ‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ has been an incredible opportunity. The first film created a unique world that left the audience wanting more. It certainly did leave an indelible mark on them. Being able to add my own color to that canvas is by far one of the most exciting experiences.

“I have always loved the works of Taapsee, Vikrant, and Jimmy Sir, and sharing the screen with such talented actors is an absolute privilege. It's a beautiful gripping script. Portraying Abhimanyu has been immensely rewarding and a great learning experience. I can't wait for the audience to meet him."

Produced by Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films, the film is directed by Jayprad Desai, and written and co-produced by Kanika Dhillon.

‘Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba’ is set to drop on Netflix on August 9.

