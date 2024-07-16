Sunny Kaushal wishes ‘bhabhi’ Katrina Kaif with throwback picture on 41st birthday

Mumbai, July 16 On his bhabhi Katrina Kaif’s birthday on Tuesday, her ‘devar’ Sunny Kaushal shared a throwback picture to wish her.

Sunny took to Instagram, where he shared a picture from a holiday. In the image, the two are seen sitting on a yacht. The “bhabhi” and “devar” seem to be engaged in a funny conversation.

The younger brother of actor Vicky Kaushal added the “Birthday girl” sticker on Katrina.

“Happy happy birthday,” Sunny wrote as the picture.

Katrina’s husband Vicky too penned a romantic note on her birthday on Instagram.

He shared a string of pictures featuring him and his wife and captioned it: “Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy birthday my love.”

Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021 in Rajasthan in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Talking about Sunny’s upcoming work, he will next be seen in Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey-starrer “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba”, which is slated to be released on August 9 on Netflix.

While the first part was directed by Vinil Mathew of ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’ fame, Jayprad Desai stepped into Mathew’s shoes for the second part. “Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba” also stars Jimmy Shergill.

The story begins where ‘Haseen Dillruba’ left off, following Rani and Rishabh as they start anew in Agra. Life takes a dramatic turn with the arrival of Sunny Kaushal's character, Abhimanyu.

The film is produced by Aanand L. Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films.

--IANS

dc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor