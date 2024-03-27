Sunny Leone explains how 'MTV Splitsvilla X5’ connects with modern dating practices

Mumbai, March 27 Bollywood actress Sunny Leone has said that the new season of dating reality show ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please’ resonates with modern perspective on dating and that the rules have transformed.

The dating reality television show will be hosted by Sunny, who is joined by her new co-host Tanuj Virwani. 21 singles will vie for love and fame in the show.

Sunny said: “‘MTV Splitsvilla’ is a true reflection of the evolving dynamics of love, staying genuine and connected with the changing trends in relationships. It resonates with the modern perspective on dating and how the rules have transformed.”

“The 'ExSqueeze Me Please' theme this season will add twists and turns that will surely heighten fans' excitement.”

Tanuj added that he has been an avid follower of the show.

“As I come from the world of fiction, this is an exciting opportunity to step into non-fiction. It's a playpen for improvisation, fun, and self-improvement.

“Catering to a new audience, I'm eager to connect with the youth of India, embracing the challenge and the opportunity to bond and vibe with them. I’m keen and extremely excited to see how the contestants play this quest for love.”

“MTV Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please” will premiere from March 30 on MTV and on JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor