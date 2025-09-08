Sunny Leone gorges on ‘spicy’ sandwiches made out of chips

Mumbai, Sep 8 Bollywood actress Sunny Leone ditched the calories as she shared a video enjoying lip smacking spicy chip-filled sandwiches.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her and her team making sandwiches in the vanity van with bread, ketchup, chips and black salt.

In the video, Sunny can be seen asking her team member Rajani about what he’s making.

In the clip, Sunny is heard asking: “What are you making Rajani?” To which, the team person responds: “Sandwiches.”

Sunny then goes on to ask more questions: “What are you making? What is this even? What's this creation of yours? Here it is. This is a Rajani sandwich…Rajani sandwich.”

The actress takes a bite and is then heard saying: “Oh, it's burning.”

For the caption, she wrote: “Rajani sandwich #sunnyleone.”

Earlier the actress on August 29 had shared a video celebrating Ganeshotsav with her children. She also revealed that she did not grow up celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi but the festival has been one of her favourites since coming to India.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a video of painting a Lord Ganesh idol with her three children Nisha, Noah and Asher.

She revealed: “Even though I did not grow up celebrating this festival, it is truly one of my favorites since coming to India. This moment I have with my children is truly priceless. Where the belief in God and all the higher powers around us to show so much love and community is so precious.”

The actress said she will never forget this moment.

“This is a moment in time I will never forget @nishakweber @ashersweber11@noahsinghweber11 @thedanielweber my babies!!,” she concluded the post.

On the work front, Sunny was seen in Himesh Reshammiya’s “Badass Ravi Kumar” directed by Keith Gomes in his feature film directorial debut. The film is a spin-off of the 2014 film The Xposé and serves as the second installment in The Xposé Universe, with Himesh Reshammiya reprising his role as Ravi Kumar in the lead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor