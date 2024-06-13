Sunny Leone In Kerala: Former Adult Star Denied Permission To Perform In Engineering College

The vice-chancellor of Kerala University has denied permission for a dance performance by Bollywood actor Sunny Leone, which was to happen at the University Engineering College on July 5. VC Dr Mohan Kunnummal gave the instructions to the Registrar to ensure the college union programme does not include the dance performance. He said the college union did not get the approval of the university for the programme.

As per reports by Manorama, Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal directed the registrar to exclude Sunny Leone's show from the college's program list.In November last year, a stampede at a concert at Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) in Kerala's Ernakulam district resulted in the deaths of four students and left over 60 injured.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny has signed a new film..Last week, she announced she will be seen in Quotation Gang. The makers of the film also treated the audience with the trailer of the Sunny Leone starrer, where people were amazed to see the actress in a rustic and de-glam look. But what piqued curiosity among her fan base was the actress’ role in the film. She will be seen portraying the character of a calculative assassin who is an integral part of a ruthless gang involved in contract killings.