Sunny Leone recreates Madhuri Dixit's iconic moves in 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0' song

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : Actor Sunny Leone on Sunday unveiled the song 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0', which is a recreated version of 'Madhuri Dixit's iconic track 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' from the film 'Yaraana'.

Taking to Instagram, Zee Music Company shared the music video and captioned, "When the beat drops, there's no stopping the groove!#MeraPiyaGharAaya2.0 Song is OUT NOW!"

The new version is sung by Neeti Mohan and penned by Enbee and Maya Govind. The song composed by Enbee and Anu Malik.

In the video, Sunny is seen showing her dance moves on the beats.

Soon after she shared the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

On Thursday, Sunny Leone shared a teaser of her new song 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya 2.0'.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny shared the teaser which she captioned, "So proud to share this with the world!! It was such an honour to remake @madhuridixitnene 's song in such a big way #MerePiyaGharAaya2.0 TEASER is OUT now."

Previously, Sunny was also seen in the remake of iconic track like 'Laila Main Laila'.

On the film front, Sunny has been part of several movies including 'Jism 2', 'Jackpot', 'Shootout at Wadala', 'Ragini MMS 2', among others.

Recently, she was seen in 'Kennedy', helmed by Kashyap, it also stars Rahul Bhat and Abhilash Thapliyal in the lead roles. The film revolves around an insomniac ex-policeman, long thought to be dead, but still operating for the corrupt system, and looking for redemption.

The movie was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. 'Kennedy' received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival 2023. It was selected as the closing night film at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne(IFFM).

