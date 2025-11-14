Sunny Leone says 'the excitement is only getting started' as she begins shooting for Splitsvilla X6

Mumbai, Nov 14 Actress Sunny Leone is all set to return as host for the latest season of the reality show, "Splitsvilla X6 (Season 16)".

As the shoot for the show has already commenced, Sunny used social media to share a sneak peek into her Day 1 of Splitsvilla.

Spilling the excitement for the show, the 'Ragini MMS 2' actress shared a video on her official Instagram handle from the location saying, "Day- 1 Splitsvilla is complete. It is very exciting. So many cool things are going to happen. Oh my God, the girls are so great and the boys are so hot. Yummy Yummy. All I have to say, yummy yummy in my tummy."

She captioned the post, "Day 1 on Splitsvilla, and the excitement is only getting started (red heart and dizzy emoji) @mtvindia @mtvsplitsvilla. (sic)"

Sunny will be co-hosting "MTV Splitsvilla X6" with actor Karan Kundrra.

Reflecting on his new professional journey, Karan had previously shared a statement saying, “Coming back to MTV after six years feels like homecoming and Splitsvilla has such an iconic place in the channel’s legacy.”

“I’ve always loved how the show captures the thrilling and unpredictable journey of modern love," he added.

Karan also expressed his wish to experience the MTV Splitsvilla energy during the latest season of the drama.

The 'Laughter Chefs' contestant added, “I am super excited to see what the contestants have in store, how far they’ll go and what risks they’ll take when it comes to love. I truly believe this season is going to be bolder, more dynamic, and full of surprises.”

"Splitsvilla" which first launched back in 2008, has young men and women trying their best to secure a place in Splitsvilla, a villa where they remain detached from the real world.

If the reports are to be believed, the filming commenced on November 11 for the show slated to premiere on MTV and JioCinema.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor